H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

H&R Block has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. H&R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H&R Block to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in H&R Block by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

