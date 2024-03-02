HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.760-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.250-3.650 EPS.

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. HP has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.40.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in HP by 176.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

