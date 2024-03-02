HP (NYSE:HPQ) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.40.

Get HP alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HP

HP Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.41 on Friday. HP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HP will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.