Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRZN. B. Riley cut Horizon Technology Finance from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $10.88.

HRZN stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -269.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

