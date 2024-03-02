Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $12.04 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $177.31 million and $12.95 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $12.04 or 0.00019406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00052711 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00050121 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,728,650 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.