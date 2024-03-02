Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.89.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $73.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.73. Hologic has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Hologic by 312.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

