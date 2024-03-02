Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes $877,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $196.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $172.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

