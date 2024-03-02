Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.77 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.0% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.12. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

