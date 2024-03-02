Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.51 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,514 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $290.72 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.43.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

