Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $367.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.10 and its 200 day moving average is $384.49. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.58.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.