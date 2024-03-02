Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $367.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.10 and its 200 day moving average is $384.49. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.58.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

