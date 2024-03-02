Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,934 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,934 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of AZZ worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 557.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AZZ by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

AZZ Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.55%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Featured Articles

