Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,900 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $35.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.96. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.01 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.87 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THS shares. Truist Financial cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Get Our Latest Report on TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.