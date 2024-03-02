Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,992 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,992 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60,364 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXRH. Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.52.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $131,357.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,659 shares of company stock worth $2,690,142. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.2 %

TXRH opened at $149.60 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $152.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day moving average of $113.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

