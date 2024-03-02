Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 24,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MS opened at $86.49 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

