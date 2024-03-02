Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $237.27 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

