Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at $45,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 152.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Arcosa by 533.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $89.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.17.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Further Reading

