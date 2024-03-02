Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 51.6% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 559,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,588,000 after buying an additional 190,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4,189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

