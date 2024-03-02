Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Griffon at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after purchasing an additional 181,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after purchasing an additional 90,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,995,000 after purchasing an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GFF opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $72.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

In related news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFF. TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

