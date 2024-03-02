Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 68.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,300 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in AZEK by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AZEK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,457,075.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,230 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZEK Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $49.24.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

