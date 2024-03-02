Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,138 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Get Our Latest Report on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.