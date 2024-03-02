Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,455 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,462 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 912,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 187.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,284,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after acquiring an additional 837,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,318,000 after purchasing an additional 605,197 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,761 shares of company stock worth $168,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.50. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

