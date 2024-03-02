Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBSS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

JBSS stock opened at $100.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.23. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.38 and a 1 year high of $127.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $291.22 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $547,520.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $111,601.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $547,520.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,352 shares of company stock valued at $771,953 in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

