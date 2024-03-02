Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Navigator worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVGS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Navigator by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 498,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 82,066 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Navigator by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 78,702 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Navigator during the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Navigator in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigator alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVGS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Navigator Price Performance

Navigator stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $16.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Navigator Profile

(Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.