Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $192.95 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $193.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.46.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

