Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 57.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Herc by 363.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Herc by 152.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Herc by 37.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of HRI opened at $163.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.97 and a 1-year high of $163.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.10.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

