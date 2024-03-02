Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,989 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 32,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 70,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

