Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,230 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tiptree by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tiptree by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Tiptree by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIPT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind sold 18,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $355,315.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $325,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tiptree Price Performance

Tiptree stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.43 million, a PE ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 1.20. Tiptree Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

Tiptree Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About Tiptree

(Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.