Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,732 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,887 shares of company stock worth $4,543,437. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.2 %

PSX stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $150.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

