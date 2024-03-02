Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,376 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $185.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $185.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $3.08 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

