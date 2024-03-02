Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,750 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $236,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 78.0% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Whirlpool by 711.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,271 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $106.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.51 and its 200-day moving average is $119.82. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.47. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.