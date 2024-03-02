HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives $12.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.63.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair lowered shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
NYSE:HRT opened at $14.19 on Monday. HireRight has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55.
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
