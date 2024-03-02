Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on April 12th

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 10,612 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $173,718.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,454.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,574,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,273,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $41,433,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

