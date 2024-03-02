Herc (NYSE:HRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $159.74

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $159.74 and last traded at $158.59, with a volume of 62331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.78 and a 200 day moving average of $131.10.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 52.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Herc by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

