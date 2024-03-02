Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSIC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $72.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

