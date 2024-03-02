Head-To-Head Contrast: California Resources (NYSE:CRC) vs. Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) and Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of California Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get California Resources alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California Resources and Fenikso’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $2.80 billion 1.32 $524.00 million $7.72 6.99 Fenikso N/A N/A -$15.40 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Fenikso.

California Resources has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fenikso has a beta of 22.34, meaning that its share price is 2,134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for California Resources and Fenikso, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 1 5 0 2.83 Fenikso 0 0 0 0 N/A

California Resources currently has a consensus price target of $65.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.09%. Given California Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than Fenikso.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Fenikso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 20.14% 17.57% 9.49% Fenikso N/A N/A N/A

Summary

California Resources beats Fenikso on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About Fenikso

(Get Free Report)

Fenikso Limited does not have significant operations. It was previously engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was formerly known as Lekoil Limited. Fenikso Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.