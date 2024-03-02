HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPRX. TheStreet downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $569,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,219,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $569,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,219,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,632,400. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

