Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a market cap of $146.78 million, a PE ratio of 158.51 and a beta of 0.47. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 516.95%.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Jonathan L. States acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $25,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $70,210.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Jonathan L. States bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $25,884.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Todd Eden acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock worth $219,836. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 265,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 83,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 71,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

