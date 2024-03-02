Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Jonathan L. States Purchases 1,200 Shares of Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan L. States acquired 1,200 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $25,884.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,210.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $146.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.51 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 0.96%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 516.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hawthorn Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 83,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 1,356.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.