Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.
HARP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance
HARP stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $388.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.12.
About Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
