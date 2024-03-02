Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

HARP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 489.0% in the 4th quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,859,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 95,355 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $17,055,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 1,027.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,492,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,041 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

HARP stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $388.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.12.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

