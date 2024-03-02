Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Short Interest Update

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 8,860,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

HLIT stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

