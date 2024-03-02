Hancock Whitney Co. (HWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hancock Whitney has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $49.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hancock Whitney news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $828,068.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,014. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWC. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

