Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Halliburton by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,138 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

