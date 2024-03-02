Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,519 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $853,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,759,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

