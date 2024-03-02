Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Shares Gap Up to $8.06

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $8.50. Haleon shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 2,052,890 shares traded.

Haleon Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1064 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Haleon

Haleon Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,813,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 772,829 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 67,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Haleon by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 128,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.