Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Shares Gap Up to $8.06

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $8.50. Haleon shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 2,052,890 shares traded.
Haleon Trading Down 1.3 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Haleon Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1064 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of Haleon
Haleon Company Profile
Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Haleon
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.