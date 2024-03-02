Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 159.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of Guidewire Software worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $121.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GWRE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $321,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock worth $1,366,599 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.