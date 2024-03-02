Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

Grove Collaborative stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. Grove Collaborative has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Grove Collaborative in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 1,337,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Grove Collaborative in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

