Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Green Brick Partners’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Green Brick Partners Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.71. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $59.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners
In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 418,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $18,743,574.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,830,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,868,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRBK. StockNews.com cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday.
View Our Latest Report on Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners Company Profile
Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.
Read More
