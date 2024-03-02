Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Green Brick Partners’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.71. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $59.36.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 418,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $18,743,574.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,830,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,868,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 345.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRBK. StockNews.com cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Report on Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.