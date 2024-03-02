Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C($0.76), reports. The firm had revenue of C$129.80 million during the quarter.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$30.78 and a twelve month high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
