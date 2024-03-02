Graham Richard Thomas Boyd Purchases 4,000 Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,434.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IE. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at about $4,094,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th.

About Ivanhoe Electric

