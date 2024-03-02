Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Graco by 64.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Graco by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Graco by 3,063.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Up 0.0 %

GGG opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

